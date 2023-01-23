Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and Lunglei Fire Station selected for Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) of Mizoram have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2023 for their excellent work in disaster management, an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday.

The two government bodies have been selected for the award in the 'Institutional' category, it said.

OSDMA was established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone. OSDMA embarked on multiple initiatives including raising the Odisha Disaster Response Action Force (ODRAF), Multi-hazard Early Warning Service (MHEWS) framework, and a cutting-edge technology-enabled web or smartphone-based platform called "SATARK" (System for Assessing, Tracking, and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge).

OSDMA provided effective response during various cyclones, Hudhud (2014), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020) and Odisha floods (2020). OSDMA conducted disaster preparedness initiatives in building community resilience in 381 tsunami-prone villages/wards and 879 multi-purpose cyclone/ flood shelters located within 1.5 km from the coastline.

However, Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram, responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported on April 24, 2021, in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas.

Lunglei Fire Station personnel assisted by local civilians worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on-the-spot training to residents. Due to the valiant, brazen and prompt efforts of the Fire & Emergency staff in putting out the flames, there was no loss of life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the State was prevented.

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instituted an annual award known as Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management, it added.

The award is announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

"Under the guidance of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved its disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in a significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities," the statement added.

For the award of the year 2023, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2022, onwards. The award scheme for the year 2023 was given wide publicity through print, electronic and social media. In response to the award scheme, 274 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals. (ANI)