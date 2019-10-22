Jagannath temple in Puri (File Photo)
Jagannath temple in Puri (File Photo)

Odisha: State Govt approves Rs 3,208 crore for Puri to develop as world-class heritage city

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Odisha cabinet on Monday approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop as World-class Heritage city.
Briefing media persons Chief secretary Asit Tripathi said "The number of pilgrims visiting Puri is expected to increase manyfold in days to come, keeping this in view Government has a plan to provide better and affordable facilities to pilgrims and tourists. Temple as an important shrine needs to be protected from all possible threats to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims"
"As per the decision of the cabinet under the ABADHA scheme the total project cost of Rs 3208 crores will be implemented over a period of three years," he added
According to the state Chief Secretary, 719 crore will be spent in 2019-20, 1402 crore in 2020-21 and 1087 crore for the financial year 2021-2022, as per approvals.
Post Cyclone Fani CM Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Puri had announced that Puri will be developed into world-class Heritage City.
Earlier State Government have approved 12 projects worth Rs 2308, apart from these projects the government have approved the projects of worth 900 crores and this total amount of Rs 3208 will be spent in three years. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:59 IST

Kanpur: Two injured in firecracker blast

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Two people were injured following firecrackers blast at a house here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:57 IST

Delhi: Governor reviews progress of implementation of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:51 IST

Lucknow: 7 IAS, 14 PCS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Seven Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) and 14 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred on Monday from their current positions by Uttar Pradesh administration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Karnataka: Congress appoints five district presidents in state

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress party on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of five party functionaries as District Congress Presidents in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:40 IST

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant meets HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed issues related to the education sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:33 IST

MoS Home Nityanand Rai condemns Akhilesh Singh's remark over...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Condemning the statement of Congress leader Akhilesh Singh over Indian Army's action on terror camps in PoK, MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that the matter is related to national security and there is no place for party politics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:40 IST

Would love to see Indian built apps used in US, says former...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former chief executive officer (CEO) of American tech giant Google, Eric Schmidt, on Monday said that he would love to see Indian built application being used in America.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:30 IST

Maharashtra: Rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightening lash Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Mumbai on late Monday witnessed light rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm across different parts of the metropolitan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:57 IST

Hyderabad: TDP leader arrested on allegations of duping businessman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): TDP leader Palakurthi Tikka Reddy was arrested on Monday for allegedly duping a Karnataka businessman to the tune of Rs 13 crore, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:42 IST

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Japan, Russia from Oct 22

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Oil and Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a four-day visit to Japan and Russia from October 22 to 26.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:56 IST

Culture Minister attends event to mark 76th anniversary of Azad Hind govt

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel took part in an event to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government at Red Fort on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:46 IST

Japanese ambassador meets Jitendra Singh

New Delhi[India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Monday said Japan has specialisation in food processing units and there is huge potential for opening specialised food parks for apples, cherry, strawberry in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl