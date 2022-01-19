Odisha: STF rescues Pangolin, poacher held in Bolangir district

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has rescued one live Pangolin and detained a wildlife criminal in the Balangir district of the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Teja Raja Patel, STF SP said, "Our team got information yesterday that a wildlife criminal was having live pangolin and he was going to have a deal of this pangolin with a poacher."



"Immediately, our team reached the spot and apprehended the accused Ajit Kumar Budek. We also seized that live pangolin and handed over it to forest officials," he added.

Patel further said that they have seized a total of 25 Leopard skins, 13 elephant tusks, 2 deer skins, 10 live pangolins and more than 16 kg pangolin scales since 2020.

He also informed that the team has arrested a total of 56 wildlife criminals in the state including one arrested recently. (ANI)

