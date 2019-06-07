A visual from the incident site in Balasore district [Photo/ANI]
Odisha: Stray dogs feed on infant's corpse in Balasore

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:23 IST

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a pack of stray dogs were sighted feasting on an infant dumped near a community center in Balasore district last night.
" It is yet to be ascertained who has thrown the body. The doctor will prepare a report in this regard. The case has been registered and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter," said an official handling the case.
The incident came to light after locals saw that the dogs have eaten one of the legs of the baby in front of Soro Community Health Centre (CHC).
The locals immediately informed the police and the body was seized for examination.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

