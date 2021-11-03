Odisha: Sweet shop owners expect better business this Diwali

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 3 (ANI): After a slowdown for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sweet shop owners in Odisha's Bhubaneswar have expressed hope of better business during Diwali this year.

"Business is improving. This time we have about 150 varieties of sweets and fortunately, all are in demand," Satyavrat Mohanty, a shopkeeper said.

"People are enthusiastic as Diwali approaches closer. Hoping for a flourishing festive season," he added.





"After two years, the business is back on track this Diwali. We had not expected such footfall. The business has gone beyond our expectations," he further added.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

