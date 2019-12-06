Odisha: Teacher suspended for punishing students in drunken state

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): A teacher of Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda area of Jajpur district was suspended on Thursday after he came to school in a drunken state and made students kneel down outside the school premises for alleged indiscipline on Wednesday.

Makarand Mahant was dismissed after his video, showing him in a drunk state on duty gone viral on social media.

The video shows that the teacher was so drunk that he could not even park his motorbike outside the school and through it on the road. Then he made the students kneel down and happily posed for selfies with them.

The parents of the students said, "He used to come to school in an inebriated state. He did not give sufficient midday meal to students. We have complained about him on several occasions but the administration did not pay heed to us."

On Thursday, Block Education Officer of Sukinda visited the Primary School and discussed the issue with parents and the concerned teachers. Thereafter, he suspended the teacher on the spot from the post. (ANI)

