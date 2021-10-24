Odisha: Terracotta items become main attraction at Bhubaneshwar's Ekamra Haat

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): The artisans from all over Odisha have come up with their products in Bhubaneshwar's Ekamra Haat, which remained after a year in recently. Special diyas and terracotta items have become the main attraction for customers ahead of the festival season.

"I come here every year during this time of the year. You get decoration items made up of clay. But this year, the decoration pieces are very few compared to other years because of the pandemic," said Rashmi Rekha, a customer from Angul.

She added that she was purchasing diyas made of terracotta for festivals.



Nidhi, another customer from New Delhi said, "I have come from Delhi to visit Puri Jagarnath temple. Today I have come here to see the different artworks and cultures of Odisha. The prices of things over here are starting from lowest to highest. I love the terracotta scriptures here."



Manas Ranjan Sethi, Handicraft Promotion Officer, "There are a total of 83 stalls in which 16 stalls are for handloom selection, 66 stalls are specially meant for terracottas. To promote the Swadesi movement, we have arranged as many stalls for terracotta as possible,"

He added that artisans who do not get paid well for their talents, can earn a good amount of money and the customers also get a lot of different varieties of things. (ANI)

