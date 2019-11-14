Odisha: Three rape cases registered in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Three separate rape cases were registered at Bangriposi, Rasgobindpur, and Karanjia here on Tuesday.

In the rape cases registered at Rasgobindpur and Karanjia, the accused have been arrested while the investigation is still underway in the case registered at Bangriposi.

Narasingha Mishra, Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly on Wednesday said that "a total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits".

While Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Latika Pradhan said that the government was worried about the rising instances of crimes against women and minors but it wanted a proper discussion to be held rather than protests in the Assembly. (ANI)

