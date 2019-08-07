Three wagons of a goods train derailed near Rayagada on Wednesday morning. Photo/ANI
Three wagons of a goods train derailed near Rayagada on Wednesday morning. Photo/ANI

Odisha: Three wagons of a goods train derail near Rayagada

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:48 IST

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Three wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambodala Railway Station between Rayagada and Titilagarh on Wednesday.
Track patrolmen S Naidu and M Ramana, belonging to track patrol gang of Ambodala alerted train staff in time to avert a major disaster. This was done by them in spite of heavy inclement weather.
An accident relief train has been sent to the spot. Cranes have been sent from Kantabanji and Visakhapatnam. The railway track, in the section, is affected due to a flood-like situation.
Forecast for the restoration of traffic is by late evening of today. This is conditional provided there is no further flooding or heavy rains today hampering restoration.
Trains have been affected in view of heavy rain causing flood situation and washing off mud and ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh railway section.
Four trains have been cancelled and five trains have been diverted in the section. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:33 IST

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy meets VP Naidu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:33 IST

Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj brought to BJP headquarters

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid chants of 'Sushma ji amar rahe', the mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were brought to BJP headquarters from her residence on Wednesday afternoon for people to pay homage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:29 IST

Odisha government to reduce weight of school bags in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): Odisha government has instructed the Collectors across the districts to ensure the implementation of guidelines notified by government for all private schools to reduce the weight of students' school bags.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:21 IST

Congress made us education refugees: Ladakh MP

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying that it had made people of his region "education refugees" with its step-motherly treatment towards it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:00 IST

PM Modi, Advani turn emotional as they pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani on Wednesday turned emotional as they visited the home of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to pay their last respects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:54 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, O Panneerselvam pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise on Tuesday night triggered a wave of shock and grief with political leaders, popular personalities and organisations paying their tribute to the esteemed leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:49 IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after witnessing record business during the session with the Upper House passing 32 bills as against 35 in the Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:42 IST

Rahul, Sonia pay last tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday paid their last respects to senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:22 IST

She'll always be in my heart, says man freed from Pak jail due...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Her witty remarks on Twitter, tireless efforts for every case that came her way and motherly affection for those reaching out to her - Sushma Swaraj was rightly called a people's leader. After the untimely demise of the former external affairs minister, many

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:14 IST

Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning for Sushma Swaraj

Haryana [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning in honour of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away due to cardiac arrest, late night on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:08 IST

Sushma Swaraj emerged as a shining star during Emergency: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stating that she emerged as a shining star during Emergency period and worked as an able administrator.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:04 IST

Hyderabad: Fast-food outlet in Mehdipatnam fined Rs.10,000

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A fast-food outlet at Mehdipatnam was fined by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for not maintaining hygienic conditions on the backside of their store.

Read More
iocl