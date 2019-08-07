Odisha: Three wagons of a goods train derail near Rayagada

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Three wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambodala Railway Station between Rayagada and Titilagarh on Wednesday.

Track patrolmen S Naidu and M Ramana, belonging to track patrol gang of Ambodala alerted train staff in time to avert a major disaster. This was done by them in spite of heavy inclement weather.

An accident relief train has been sent to the spot. Cranes have been sent from Kantabanji and Visakhapatnam. The railway track, in the section, is affected due to a flood-like situation.

Forecast for the restoration of traffic is by late evening of today. This is conditional provided there is no further flooding or heavy rains today hampering restoration.

Trains have been affected in view of heavy rain causing flood situation and washing off mud and ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh railway section.

Four trains have been cancelled and five trains have been diverted in the section. (ANI)

