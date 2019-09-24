Representative Image
Odisha, TN likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that isolated places in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecasting agency also stated that Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and interior Karnataka," the IMD stated in its All India Warning Bulletin.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.
Squally winds, speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, are very likely to prevail over the northeast and east-central Arabian sea.
"Gale winds, speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian sea," the IMD added.
The weather body has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

