Odisha to adopt Tamil Nadu's micro composting model for wet waste management

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As part of its 'Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha' campaign, the Urban Development Department of Odisha government has decided to adopt Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Centre (MCC) model for proper management of wet waste.

"Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department has embarked upon the Tamil Nadu model of Micro Composting Centre, an innovative option for proper management of wet waste. Since MCC is a proven technology, cost-effective, community-driven and user-friendly, urban local bodies have adopted it in their respective areas with much conviction," said an official statement on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid the foundation for the construction of 242 Micro Composting Centres across all urban local bodies of the state with an objective to make the urban areas garbage-free.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister, Pratap Jena said: "The state government is very serious about waste management and we have also taken several steps for the same. Now, we are going to establish MCCs in almost all urban local bodies."

He said that the non-degradable waste is sold to industries.

"We are getting the degradable and non-degradable items segregated at the domestic level and bringing it to MCCs, where we formulate compost from the degradable items and sell the non-degradable items to other places," Jena said.

In order to ensure the functionaries understand process and methodology, all the officers concerned have been oriented about MCC through a one-day workshop.

"28,606 personnel involved in solid waste management (SWM) have been trained at the ULB level. As a part of establishing MCC, local bodies have prepared a comprehensive action plan in tune with the Standard Operating Procedure," the official statement said.

A team headed by Principal Secretary, HUD Department and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, had visited Tamil Nadu to observe the best practices and replicate the same in urban local bodies here.

"Many urban local bodies face a serious problem of SWM due to rapid urbanisation... There is a strong need for proper solid waste disposal. Improper solid waste disposal may cause severe environmental and health hazards," it added. (ANI)

