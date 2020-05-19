Odisha to bear train fare of migrant workers if not borne by sending state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): The train fare of migrant labourers coming to Odisha will be borne by the state government if it is not borne by the sending state.

"Large numbers of labourers have been coming back to Odisha in Shramik Express from various parts of the country. It has been decided that, in case, if the sending State is not bearing the cost of the train tickets for the labourers, Government of Odisha will bear the cost of the train tickets of the labourers," a government order said.

"The train tickets cost will be adjusted against quarantine incentive of the returnees," it added.

On May 17, Odisha government urged the Central government to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for three days in coastal areas due to cyclone Amphan.

"Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm. The Chief Secretary has requested Union Cabinet Secretary to consider suspending 'shramik special' trains from May 18 for 3 days in the coastal areas," said PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner. (ANI)

