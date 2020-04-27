Odisha to give Rs 15 lakh to journalists' families if they die on duty during COVID-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to the families of working journalists if they lose life to COVID-19 infection.

"The COVID-19 has become a major health concern for the entire world and in such difficult situation journalists are dedicatedly carrying out their responsibility and playing a major role in creating awareness about the pandemic in society, risking their lives," reads an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"If any working journalist covering COVID-19 pandemic loses his life due to the COVID-19 virus, his/her family will get an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh," the statement adds.

Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the State to 108, said the state Health Department on Monday.

Of the 108 positive COVID-19 cases, 72 are active cases, and 35 have recovered and one death has been reported till now, added the Health Department. (ANI)

