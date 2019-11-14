Odisha to have 6 new lower courts to clean up pending cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): On the recommendation of the Orissa High Court, the state government has decided to open six new courts for speedy disposal of pending cases.

The new courts of Additional District and Sessions Judge will be established at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Nilagiri, Udala, Pattamundai and Khariar, Law Minister Pratap Jena stated in a release.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the government has opened 180 new courts in the last three years.

"Our aim is to establish more courts for the speedy disposal of pending Cases in the state. We are also opening the JMFC courts in all blocks so that the People can get justice on time," he said. (ANI)

