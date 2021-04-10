Odisha to identify locations to boost eco-tourism

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a move to boost eco-tourism in Odisha, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has directed to develop more places for eco-tourism in the state.

Eco-tourism has made a successful stride in Odisha with rewarding livelihood opportunities to 600 local communities and immense benefit to the wildlife and forest conservation. The journey started in 2016 under the trend-setting guidance of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from the time of his tenure as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) forest and environment (Forest and Environment) department. This was known from a high-level meeting held in Lokseba Bhawan today under the Chairmanship of Mahapatra in which Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment, Dr Mona Sharma outlined the present eco-tourism scenario in the State along with its administrative and financial contours for discussion.

Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the DFOs, Collectors and Engineers of Water Resource department to identify more spots having greater potential for development to eco-tourism and water sports facilities.

Further, Mahapatra directed officers of concerned departments to identify around 100 suitable sites in water bodies through joint verification for setting up of floating jetties and boating facilities. The forest department was also directed to identify around 15 forest tracks for giving jungle safari experience to the tourists. All these destinations will be managed by the local community including Vana Sanrakshana Samitis (VSS) and Self Help Groups (SHGs).



Mahapatra made it clear that the locations should be identified on the basis of "objective criteria of exotic experience to the tourists, and, their competitiveness for being popularized in the international market". Mahapatra added, "Proper choice of the location and their popularization will attract private investment to the sector soon, and, that will take State's eco-tourism to next higher level".

Chief Secretary also directed to convert the tents at eco-spots to cottages with proper fire safety precautions. He emphasized on making the 'community management model' more professional with appropriate training and orientation to the local community, VSS and SHG groups.

ACS Dr Sharma said, "Community Ecotourism devised by Odisha has proved as a best practice leading to expected outcomes. In recent years Odisha has evolved as the only state in national level to have started community ecotourism".

Presenting updates about the intervention, PCCF Wild Life Sashi Paul said, "As of now 47 destinations spreading over 18 districts including important tribal areas like Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Nayagarh have been operationalized in the State". These locations have 333 cottages with an accommodation capacity for 705 persons. Five spots namely Nrusinghnath in Bargarh districts, Chandipur in Balasore, Koraput Pine Forest in Koraput, Patora Dam site in Nuapada district and Tensa in Sundargarh district are at the finishing stage for commissioning. These spots will have a night halt facility for the tourists.

Available data show a constant increase in the number of visitors to eco-destinations. It has increased from 11,500 in the year 2016 to 40,019 in the year 2019-20. Defeating the wreck caused by COVID-19, the number of tourists to eco-destinations touched 57,000 just within five months (November to March 2021) during the Financial Year 2020-21. The revenue earned from this activity has also increased from Rs 1.57 crore in 2016 to Rs 8.32 crore in 2020-21. (ANI)

