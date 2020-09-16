Odisha to implement e-muster roll in all govt departments by Jan 2021

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed 5T charter regarding E-muster roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line departments, taking a historic step towards transparency in governance.

According to the office of the Chief Minister, under this initiative muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format (E-Muster roll) so as to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency.

Along with this, wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by line departments. This will also ensure stricter monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dues.



In the first phase that would be launched from October 2, this initiative will be implemented in projects worth more than Rs 10 crores in the departments of Works, Water Resource, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural Development and Housing and Urban development.

The Chief Minister has directed all departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021 for universal implementation of E-muster roll.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of this project yesterday through video conference, CM Patnaik said that it is a critical step towards transparency and accountability in executing works. He also emphasised on the use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal framework.

Works department will be the nodal department in this important initiative under the 5T charter of Odisha Chief Minister. (ANI)

