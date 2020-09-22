Odisha to implement ground-level Business Reform Action Plan for 2020-21

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 22 (ANI): After attracting the highest investment in Odisha during COVID-19, the state government is focussing on the 'ease of doing business' through the ground-level implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for the year 2020-21.

This was known from a high-level meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday.

Reviewing the progress in business reforms introduced by different departments so far, the Chief Secretary directed to enhance the user base of the online Government-to-Business (G2B) services.



Tripathy directed to make all BRAP scheduled G2B services end-to-end online with payment gateways. The departments were asked to stop offline delivery of such G2B services and deliver the online services within a specified time limit.

He also directed to put all online services in the framework of the Odisha Right to Public Services Delivery Act and define the time limit for actual delivery of services like NOCs, licenses, permissions, certificates, clearances, conversion of land category, processing of forest diversion proposals etc.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Sharma said, "About 301 state-level action points have been enlisted for implementation for the current year evaluation. During the last month, there has been substantial progress in the implementations of these points. Around 136 points have already been compiled by various departments."

Sharma said that the 'Mo Sarkar' and 5-T doctrines of state government have been helpful in making many services online. (ANI)

