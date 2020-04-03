Odisha to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak for 48 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): Odisha Government is going to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak for 48 hours from 8 pm on Friday, to prevent community transmission of COVID-19, said Asit Tripathy, Odisha Chief Secretary.

Informing about the decision in a press conference Tripathi said "In the larger public interest and with a view to contain the community transmission of COVID-19 virus we have decided to impose lockdown in Bhubaneswar City and Bhadrak Town for next 48 hours from 8pm today to 8pm Sunday."

"Earlier MHA order on restrictions has been revoked and new shutdown regulations are implemented by OSDMA, so anyone found outside the houses and found violating curfew rules will be put in Government quarantine facilities, so I appeal to the public to cooperate with the government, as it is in their interest," he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that no grocery and other essential services will be allowed to open for these 48 hrs from 8 pm tonight in both towns. Currently issued passes will not be valid for these 48 hours.

"Limited medical stores decided by the local administration will remain open, while patients wanting to visit hospital will be allowed only in ambulance, for that number of the govt ambulances are increased and private hospitals have asked to keep their full ambulance service ready for these 48 hrs," he added.

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, from Bhubaneswar, has recovered and tested negative, said State Health Department. The patient is being discharged.

There are three active cases of coronavirus in the State now.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

