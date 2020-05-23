Odisha to send ODRAF, Fire Services personnel to West Bengal to carry out restoration works

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Odisha government has decided to send 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and Odisha Fire Services to West Bengal for assisting in restoration related activities in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

"Odisha Govt @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha have decided to send about 500 men from ODRAF & Odisha Fire Service for assisting West Bengal in road clearance, tree cutting etc #AmphanAftermath. Forces starting today. Will work from tomorrow morning," Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, tweeted.

Jena also said: "Ministry of Home Affairs released Rs 500 crore to Odisha Govt in less than 24 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in Bhubaneswar for cyclone Amphan. We thank the Prime Minister and the MHA for such a speed in releasing the fund."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that the death toll rose to 86 due to cyclone Amphan in the State. Prime Minister Modi had announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

