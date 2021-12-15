Odisha to set up 11 cyber, economic offences police stations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Odisha government has decided to set up eleven cyber and economic offences police stations to strengthen cyber security in the state.

Approving the Cyber police stations, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "This would help in curbing the cyber and economic offences in the state, and will also expedite the delivery of justice to people."



These police stations will be established in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kendujhar, Anugul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Balangir and Kandhamal.

Currently, three cyber and economic offences stations are operating in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur and these will be integrated with the new stations.

The state government has sanctioned total posts of 154 police personnel and 90 subject matter experts, including Finance and Accounts Analyst, IT Expert, and Cyber forensic experts, etc. (ANI)

