Odisha to set up 2 large COVID-19 hospitals with 1,000 beds

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Odisha has decided to set up the country's two biggest COVID-19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds.

The CSR funding for the purpose will be provided by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

"Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's direction to provide state-of-the-art facility to COVID-19 patients, Odisha has planned the biggest COVID-19 hospitals in the country," said a statement from the CMO.

"Accordingly, Odisha government signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIIMS Medical Colleges today at Lok Seva Bhawan to set up 1,000 bedded state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," the statement added.

The two new facilities will be functional in a fortnight making Odisha the first state in the country to set up such large hospitals exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the partners and thanked the corporates OMC and MCL for coming forward and working in synergy in the interest of the people.

According to the CMO, Chief Minister Patnaik has also directed to set up similar facilities for COVID-19 cases in other areas of the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

