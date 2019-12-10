Odisha to setup 45 fast-track courts for crimes against women, children
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:10 IST
<p>Bhubaneswar (<a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a>) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> government on Tuesday decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and <a href="/search?query=children">children</a> in the state.<br />Speaking to ANI, <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> Law Minister Pratap Jena said: "We are going to set up 45 fast-track courts exclusively for women and <a href="/search?query=children">children</a>. Of the 45, as many as 21 fast-track courts will handle the cases in connection with the women sexual harassment while around 24 courts will handle sexual offence cases against <a href="/search?query=children">children</a> under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."<br />"All the preparation and work related to the POCSO courts have been done and these 24 courts will be functional in the state very soon," the minister added.<br />Further, he stated that all the necessary preparations for the other 21 exclusive women courts have also been done and will be functional soon.<br />This came a day after Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up as many as 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and <a href="/search?query=children">children</a>.<br />The decision of the Uttar Pradesh government came a week after a woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court in Unnao. (ANI)<br /></p>