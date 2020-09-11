Odisha: Two SOG commandos die of bullet injuries after encounter with Maoists

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], September 10 (ANI): Odisha Police on Thursday informed that two commandos of the Special Operation Group (SOG) were killed due to bullet injuries from heavy firing during an encounter with the CPI (Maoist) that took place on September 8.

"In continuation to the press note released yesterday (Wednesday) about the exchange-of-fire between Police and Maoists, it is to inform the press and electronic media that, two SOG commandoes were martyred due to bullet injuries from heavy firing by the CPI (Maoist)," Odisha Police said in a press note.

This comes after four Maoists were killed following an encounter at the Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on Tuesday.

"On the basis of reliable intelligence input, an operation was launched on September 8 in Kalahandi along Kandhamal border, by Kalahandi police. Two composite teams of SOG and DVF participated in this operation. An exchange of fire took place in the morning on Wednesday around 11.00 A.M," Odisha police had said.

According to the police, about two SLR and three countries made Rifles are recovered from the spot, along with other ammunition and personnel belongings of Maoists, the police added. (ANI)

