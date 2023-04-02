Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrates 'Utkal Divas' with Kotia people

Koraput (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday celebrated Utkal Divas at Kotia in Odisha's Koraput district.

While addressing people in Odia, Pradhan said, "87 years ago, Odisha became a separate State on basis of language. Since then we are celebrating Utkal Divas on April 1. It is my good fortune that I have come to Koraput and will go to the village to celebrate this day with the people. I congratulate and extend my wishes to all Odia brothers and sisters".

Education Minister along with four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Saturday celebrated "Utkal Divas" with residents of Kotia people in Odisha's Koraput district.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during his visit to the controversial Kotia village also said, "This is our Utkal Maa (Motherland). We never address our mother as aunty. The people of Koraput will never allow anybody to intrude in this region amid intrusion of Andhra Pradesh in Kotia regions."

Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh claim that Kotia belongs to it.

April 1 is an important day for the people of Odisha, as it was on this day in 1936 the state was formed on the basis of language. To mark the occasion, the people of Odisha celebrate the day as Utkal Divas. (ANI)

