Odisha: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan arrive in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Monday.

The locals and BJP workers welcomed the duo into the city. People could be seen holding banners and placards with pictures of the ministers on them.

The duo arrived at the Biju Patnaik International airport in the early hours of Monday.

As the last Monday of Shrawan falls on August 8, Shah will begin his trip with a visit to the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and then proceed to Cuttack where he will visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The BJP leaders will also attend the 75th-anniversary event of the 'Prajatantra', a well-known Odia newspaper.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister attended the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and held in the national capital on Sunday.

From farmers' plight to GST revenue, chief Ministers of States raised numerous issues were discussed during the meeting.

The agenda of the NITI Aayog meeting included crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development."

"Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

According to the sources, Adityanath discussed several issues concerning the state of Uttar Pradesh including the discourse on the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, with the news of the resignation of the party's state president Swatantradev Singh surfaced in the media. Recently, Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Dinesh Khatik created a sensation by resigning from the party.

The news of Singh's resignation became viral on social media that he has secretly submitted his resignation from the post of state president to National President JP Nadda in New Delhi.

During the meeting with Amit Shah, Adityanth presented a copy of a book to him. After meeting Shah, CM Yogi also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog. (ANI)

