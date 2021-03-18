Odisha urges NTA to open additional exam centres amid COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): Citing the difficulties that students might face while going to a few selected examination centres in Odisha to appear for all-India NEET-UG 2021 test amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government on Tuesday requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to set up one exam centre in each district of the State.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare P K Mohapatra in a letter addressed to Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi and has requested to consider setting up one examination centre for NEET-UG 2021 in each district of the State.

Mohapatra has drawn Joshi's attention to the proposal for setting up only seven examination centres for NEET-UG 2021 in Odisha namely Angul, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur as notified in the NEET UG 2021.



He has stated that Odisha has vast tribal pockets having geographically inaccessible areas which are far away from the urban centres of the State for which the students of the State may be deprived of appearing NEET-UG as they will have to move long distance for appearing the exam.

"In view of Covid-19 pandemic, it will be highly unsafe for the students to visit the few examination centres physically to appear the test. Further due to the frequent lockdown/shutdown imposed by different district administrations transportation system is very often disrupted making the movement of the student further worse," Mohapatra has pointed out in the letter.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare)has drawn reference to the discussions and suggestions made in the video conference on March 9.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India. (ANI)

