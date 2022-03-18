Odisha Vigilance Dept conducts raid on properties of assistant engineer

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Odisha Vigilance Department conducted a raid on properties related to Assistant Engineer in Rural Works Division in Balasore on Thursday.



According to the department, assets worth over Rs 2.61 crore including two double-storeyed buildings, 16 plots, bank, insurance deposits over Rs 46.75 lakh, gold weighing 50 grams and cash worth Rs 1,83,416 were unearthed from the official's house.

Maheswar Sethy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vigilance Department, said, "The officer has been identified as Pramoth Kumar Behuria. The raid was conducted by five teams headed by Additional SP. Two double-storeyed buildings have been found in Bhadrak. The total value of the assets is yet to be calculated. Based on the reliable information, the vigilance teams conducted raids at five places in Bhadrak and Balasore after warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

