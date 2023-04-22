Odisha Vigilance files chargesheet against BJD MLA in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance filed a 3000-page chargesheet before Special Court Vigilance, Cuttack in a disproportionate assets case registered against BJD MLA from Gopalpur Assembly Constituency, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi and his spouse, officials said on Saturday.

A statement from the Vigilance director said, "A 3000-page chargesheet has been filed in the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of law for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income."

"During the course of the investigation, house searches were conducted and relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were collected. After the completion of the investigation, MLA Panigrahi was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs.9,18,13,007, which he could not explain satisfactorily. His spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence. Accordingly, the Investigation Report was filed before the Lokayukta on June 9 2022", the Vigilance director said in a statement.



The statement further said, "After examining the Investigation Report, the Lokayukta on April 20, 2023, ordered for submission of a chargesheet against MLA Panigrahi and his spouse before the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Accordingly, a 3000-page chargesheet has been filed in the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of law."

According to the Vigilance department, a case was registered against the MLA on October 4, 2021, under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 on the orders of the Lokayukta, Odisha for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant.

Panigrahi was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly defrauding the people while promising them jobs, the Biju Janta Dal had earlier expelled Panigrahi from the party on the charge of anti-people activities. (ANI)

