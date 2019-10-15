The body of Subranshu at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI
Odisha: White tiger 'Subhranshu' dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:44 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Subhranshu, a white tiger of the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) died on Tuesday due following prolonged illness.

"A white tiger, Subhranshu, died today at 10.15 am. He was suffering from a blood protozoan disease and was under intensive care and treatment of zoological veterinarians for the last one month," said a zoo official.

An autopsy report will be conducted today to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Subhranshu was born on August 28, 2014, to tiger Manish and tigress Sneha.

After his death, the Nandankanan has 12 male and 13 female tigers left. (ANI)

