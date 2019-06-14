Odisha: Woman carrying stillborn babies dies, family allege hospital negligence

Baripada (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): A pregnant woman carrying stillborn twin babies died on Friday allegedly due to medical negligence in Baripada. The matter came to light after family members of the dead woman staged a protest by taking out a procession here with her body.

The Chief District Medical Officer of Baripada said the woman had arrived at the government hospital for delivery but since there was a long queue with a large number of patients, she went and got an ultrasound from outside.

"I had personally verified her medical reports, everything was okay. We had a high number of patients when she came for her delivery, naturally, it took a long time and they didn't wait. Without the doctor's advice, they went out and got an ultrasound done. When I found reports, it indicated the internal death of twin babies" CDMO, Baripada told ANI.

Incensed relatives took to the streets carrying on their shoulders, the woman's dead body wrapped in a black cover.

"When my wife started having labour pains I brought her to the government medical hospital. However, doctors did not provide us with proper treatment. I was abused by the doctors when I approached them for immediate medical help for my wife," the woman's husband told ANI.

