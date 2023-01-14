Odisha: Woman cricketer found hanging from tree in forest area

Cuttack (Odhisa) [India], January 13 (ANI): A woman cricketer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a dense forest area in Odisha's Cuttack, the Police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer from Odhisa, officials said.

Kin of the victim, mother and brother alleged that "she was murdered as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged". She has been missing since January 11, the police said.

"The body was found hanging from a tree in Gurudijhatia forest in the Athagarh area," Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra told reporters.

"Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on January 12," he said.



A case of unnatural death has been registered with Gurudijhatia police station, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, DCP said.

Police were yet to ascertain the cause of her death. A scientific team is also investigating the matter, Police said.

"Her scooty and helmet were also found near the forest on the road and her mobile phone was switched off, DCP added.

The victim's mother said around 25 women cricketers had gone to attend a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in the Bajrakabati area for an upcoming national-level cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry.

"All of them were staying in a hotel in the Manglabag area," she added.

The Odisha state women's cricket team was announced on January 10. "She was under stress for not being selected for the final team," the victim's mother alleged.

DCP Pinak Mishra said that the matter would be investigated from all angles, and allegations raised by victims' family members will be verified. (ANI)

