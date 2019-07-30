Odisha: Woman journalist who accused BJD MP of assaulting her meets Cuttack DCP

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): A woman Journalist, who had accused the Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty and his brother of assaulting and misbehaving with her, met Cuttack DCP Akhilesh Singh on Monday.

The journalist, Sasmita Acharya, after meeting the police officer said that attempts were being made to push the issue under the carpet.

"DCP told me to go to court. Everyone...the MP, police and even the Chief Minister is trying to push the case under the carpet," she alleged.

On July 14, she had staged a "dharna" at Purighat police station alleging mismatch between the FIR filed by her and the receiving copy she got.

The case was registered against Anubhav Mohanty, his younger brother Anuprash and the MP's filmstar wife Barsha Priyadarshini on June 13, following the journalist's complaint.

The BJD leader has rejected the accusations against him and his family members. (ANI)

