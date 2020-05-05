Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 170

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Odisha, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 170, according to the state Health Department.

The total count includes 109 active cases, while 60 patients have been cured and discharged in the state.

One death has been reported in the state due to the disease. (ANI)

