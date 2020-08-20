Odisha's COVID-19 count stands at 70,020

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 2,898 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus cases count to 70,020, informed the state health department on Thursday.

As per the update provided by the state health department, there are presently 22,651 active cases, 46,936 patients have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin further informed that eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 380 deaths.

53 patients in the state have died due to other causes.

The total number of samples tested in the state stand at 11,15,947. (ANI)

