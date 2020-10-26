Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases, 14 fatalities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 26 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths and 2,071 recoveries in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 2,82,695, said Odisha Health Department on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state include 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. The death toll is at 1,259, according to the Odisha Health Department.

Meanwhile, With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)