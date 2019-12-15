Odisha's first-ever Eco Retreat along Marine Drive begins

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever Marine Drive Eco-Retreat at Ramchandi beach near historical Konark temple in Puri.

"Delighted to launch the Marine Drive EcoRetreat, a unique festival encompassing Odisha's scenic coastline, art and culture and eminent artists of the day as a highlight. An extraordinary, breathtaking experience awaits every traveller for next 48 days in Konark," Patnaik tweeted.

The Eco-Retreat project, aiming to attract foreign tourists towards Odisha's key destinations, starts from December 1 and will continue till January 31.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi appealed all citizens and foreign tourists to visit Eco-Retreat and make their days memorable under the soothing rays of the sun. "The Eco retreat can be the best place to celebrate New Year 2020. I am sure that the visit to the beautiful site will make your day pleasant and may help in creating wonderful memories," the Minister said.

The Eco-Retreat consists of 50 cottages with luxury facilities, restaurants, speed boats, beach bicycles, markets among others.

The accommodation starts from Rs 9,000 upto with Rs 25,000 for a night.

Minister of Sports Chandra Sarathi Behera, Minister of Energy and MSME Dibya Sankar Mishra and several dignitaries were present at the occasion. (ANI)

