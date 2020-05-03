Odisha's Ganjam welcomes train carrying migrant workers from Kerala

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Ganjam district authorities on Sunday welcomed migrant workers arriving at the JNP station here through a special train from Kerala.

All the returnees were screened by the health team at the station while maintaining social distancing.

"Welcome to home.. first train from Kerala arrived at JNP station, Ganjam. All returnees were screened by health team. Thanks to all members of Ganjam team..Big Support from secretary H&UD, Odisha CMO and Health and Family Welfare Department," Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam tweeted.

The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

Odisha Government on Saturday also issued the guidelines for the movement of stranded people of Odisha into the state by road. Besides, 11 Border Check Points (BCPs) will be established to regulate the movement. (ANI)

