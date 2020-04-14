Odisha's 'Silver Gandhi' distributes masks, hand sanitizers in slum areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): With silver paint on his face and dressed in Mahatma Gandhi's attire, a resident of Bhubaneswar on Monday walked around in slum areas near AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the people.

A resident of Bhubaneswar, Sai Ram who is known as "Silver Gandhi" launched COVID-19 drive around a week ago, to make people aware in a unique way.

Waving national-flag and ringing the doorbells in order to spread awareness regarding the importance of following lockdown rules so as to contain the spread of COVID-19, Silver Gandhi walked around 150 kilometers on foot so far, in slum areas and distributed big numbers of masks near AIIMS Bhubaneswar hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Sai Ram said, "India has so far reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases. It has become a deadly disease for human beings across the nation. People call me Silver Gandhi, I just started walking on foot to spread awareness. For this journey, I have used my pocket-money to purchase hundreds of masks and sanitizers to distribute them among people."

He continued saying that, "On the New Year of Odisha, I offered prayers in a temple and sought blessing to cure the world of deadly COVID-19. I distributed dozen of masks and on the premises of the temple."

Sai Ram later rushed to the vegetable shops in the area and told the locals about the importance of social distancing in order to fight with coronavirus.

"I also went to the slum areas and requested residents to follow the important guidelines of Govt of India and State government to keep coronavirus at bay and win the battle against it," said Sai Ram.

According to the State Health Ministry Odisha has reported 55 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

