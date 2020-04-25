Odisha's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 94

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Odisha's tally of positive coronavirus cases stands at 94, said the state Health Department on Saturday in a bulletin.

The tally is inclusive of 33 patients who have recovered and discharged and one patient who has succumbed to the deadly virus. While 60 patients are active coronavirus cases.

The bulletin further added that up to midnight of 24 April, 20,599 samples have been tested and 150 persons are in hospital isolation.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

