Odisha's Vigilance Directorate intercepts sub-inspector with Rs 2 lakh

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): Vigilance Directorate of Odisha on Wednesday intercepted a sub-inspector of Golamunda police station with Rs 2 lakh.

The identified sub-inspector named Ugrasen Patel was intercepted near the Golamunda bus stand in his motorcycle while he was heading towards the police station carrying the suspected ill-gotten money.

In an official statement, the Vigilance Directorate said that the money has been seized. A search of his quarter, office room at Golamunda and his house at native village located at Bolangir was subsequently launched.

So far, three teams of Odisha Vigilance led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) are conducting the search. (ANI)