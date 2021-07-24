Odisha's Vigilance Directorate remands Special Public Prosecutor over disproportionate assets worth Rs 75.65 lakhs

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Vigilance Directorate of Odisha on Friday remanded Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Ashutosh Mishra for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 75,65,682.

His services were terminated by the government.

"Special Public Prosecutor (Vigilance) Ashutosh Mishra has been remanded for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.75,65,682. His services have been terminated by the govt," said the Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack on Friday.



This comes two days after the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday intercepted a sub-inspector of Golamunda police station with Rs 2 lakh.

The identified sub-inspector named Ugrasen Patel was intercepted near the Golamunda bus stand in his motorcycle while he was heading towards the police station carrying the suspected ill-gotten money.

In an official statement, the Vigilance Directorate said that the money has been seized. A search of his quarter, office room at Golamunda and his house at the native village located at Bolangir was subsequently launched.

So far, three teams of Odisha Vigilance led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) are conducting the search.


