'Odiyan' director granted bail on complaint filed by actress Manju Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Malayalam film director VA Shrikumar Menon was on Thursday arrested and later freed on bail on a complaint filed by actress Manju Warrier for allegedly intimidating and defaming her on social media.

"I will open up, once I feel like it. Whatever I did out of goodwill to protect, later turned out as trespassing the freedom," he said after being let out by the court.

Manju had filed a complaint against Menon for allegedly threatening her and stated that he, along with one of his friend, were involved in the social media attacks on her following release of movie 'Odiyan'.

The 'Odiyan' was directed by Sreekumar Menon in which Manju Warrier was the heroine.

She also contended that certain documents in the director's possession were being misused. (ANI)

