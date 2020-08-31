ODRAF rescues flood-affected people from Thakurpur, Pangata villages

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel on Sunday rescued several people who were stranded in the flood-affected areas of the state.

While two persons were evacuated from Pangata village, four others were rescued from Thakurpur village under Kothara GP.



"ODRAF personnel of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP), 6th bn, Cuttack successfully rescued 2 people from Pangata village, 4 people from Thakurpur village under Kothara GP who were on a house roof, surrounded by floodwater," Odisha Police said.

The Force also rescued a paralysis patient from Thakurpatna and shifted him to the hospital. Around 10 people were rescued from Bankasahi and shifted to Kathuri relief camp.

Meanwhile, the water level of Mahanadi River near Cuttack's Munduli Barrage increased after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened.



"Affected people have been sent to six shelters. Eight feet water is flowing on a bridge on Jagannath road at Krushna Mohanapur. Even in Boudh town, the flood water is entering in central school, woman hostels and other lower areas," said Lalatendu Mishra, District Magistrate of Boudh. (ANI)

