Of 20 COVID-19 cases, 16 have recovered and 4 are stable: Ladakh administration

Ladakh [India], April 25 (ANI): The region has only four active cases and the condition of these COVID-19 patients is now stable, said an official statement from the Directorate of Health Services of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Till now Ladakh has reported about 20 cases of coronavirus, of which 16 people have recovered and been discharged. Meanwhile, the other 4 patients are now stable," read the statement.

As per the morning update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stands to 24,506, of which 5,063 have recovered and 775 deaths have been reported. (ANI)