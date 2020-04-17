Offenders nabbed for breaching lockdown norms at Kalaparru check post in West Godavari

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): As many as 3 lorries, 8 cars, and 15 motorcycles were seized at Kalaparru check post on Friday for breaching COVID-19 lockdown norms following a surprise check by West Godavari district SP Navdeep Singh Grewal.

The official paid a surprise visit at the West Godavari - Krishna district border in the early hours of Friday, during which fines were imposed on 41 motorcycles.

The Superintendent of Police further checked the medical camp at the check post.

Thereafter, the SP held surprise checks at red zones and check posts in Elyria town.

According to Health Ministry, so far in Andhra Pradesh, a total of 534 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, out of which 20 have been cured and 14 have lost their lives. (ANI)

