Offering lift without extra helmet may cost licence in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): Riding without a helmet will soon cost motorists their driving licence in Odisha, the transport ministry on Tuesday make helmet wearing compulsory for pillion riders.



The State transport minister, Padmanabha Behera on Tuesday urged motorists not to offer a lift to anyone without having an extra helmet. The minister cautioned that the driving licences (DLs) of those found violating the norms will be suspended.

Behera said the new Motor Vehicle Act provides that helmets for pillion riders are mandatory. But people are violating it, therefore the death rate is also increasing.

As per Supreme Court guidelines we are taking strict action against those violators, he added. Even nobody is allowed to give a lift to a person without a second helmet, he warned. (ANI)

