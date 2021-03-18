Station house officer of Jaipur's Kotwali, Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI)
Office of book publishing company vandalised in Jaipur over content relating to Islamic terrorism

ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 23:21 IST


Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Office of Sanjiv Prakashan, a book publishing company, was vandalised on Wednesday evening here by a group of people allegedly over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them.

Speaking to reporters, Station House Officer of Jaipur Kotwali, Vikram Singh said: "A book publishing company i.e of Sanjiv Prakashan was vandalised today by a group of people over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them."
"Publishing such content was a planned activity. We have arrested three people so far. Further probe is underway," he said. (ANI)

