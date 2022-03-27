Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities to be inaugurated tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the new office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) at Delhi on Monday.

As per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) is functional since September 1998.

"This office functions independently to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities in terms of non-discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities and full participation in the society," the Ministry said in a press release.



The release informed that initially, the office of CCPD started its functions from Shastri Bhawan and later on shifted to various locations in the rented spaces viz. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, Near ITO, New Delhi; Sector-39 at Noida and later on shifted to Sarojini House at Bhagwan Dass Road, New Delhi.

"However, this office has always been running with a shortage of space to accommodate its staff and activities comfortably. Now after a long wait, this office has got a suitable location with sufficient space at NISD Building, 5th Floor, Plot No G-2, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi-75," it further stated.

The new office space, as per the Ministry, is ready with all the latest facilities and is specially made completely Divyangjan friendly. (ANI)

