Officer investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case among President's Police Medal winners

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and post-poll violence cases in West Bengal are among 29 officers awarded police medals on the occasion of Republic Day, officials said.



Anti-Corruption branch DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh has been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He was the man behind the investigations into the Narada scam, coal and cow smuggling cases in Bengal. He was also given additional charge of the team probing Bengal post-poll violence.

Another Anti-Corruption branch officer Additional SP Anil Kumar Yadav has been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Yadav was the Chief investigating officer in Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. He was also part of the team investigating the Commonwealth Games scam, Shopian rape case and the Vijay Mallya case. He also investigated the death of MBBS student Namrata Damore. Earlier, Yadav was awarded the Police Medal on Republic Day 2015 for his service.

Joint Director Ramnish Geer has been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. He has also led investigations in cases like housing scams, Naval war room leak cases, kidnapping of an NRI businessman. (ANI)

