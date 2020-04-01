Officers, staff of IT Dept pledge one day's salary to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): All the employees of the Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday pledged to contribute their one day's salary to PM-CARES Fund constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus outbreak situation in the country.

PM-CARES stands for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations.

"All officers and staff of the Income Tax Department pledge to contribute their one day's salary to PM-CARES Fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We stand with India during this national challenge," Income Tax Department wrote on Twitter.

This comes after many of India's top industrialists, sports stars and Bollywood personalities responded to Prime Minister Modi's request and made contributions to PM-CARES Fund.

Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and thanked many of them personally for their contribution.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total confirmed cases in the country rose to 1251 on Tuesday. (ANI)

